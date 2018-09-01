Past performance is no guarantee of future results

The Vikings have high expectations after going 13-3 and losing the NFC Championship Game, but a difficult road lies ahead. Here's a look at the 34 teams that have played in conference championship games since 2000 and how they fared the following year:

Teams winning a Super Bowl a year after a loss in the conference title game.

Teams returning to the conference title game the year after losing it.

Teams reaching the Super Bowl a year after a conference title game loss.

Teams making the playoffs the year after losing the conference title game.

Teams losing 10 games or more the year after losing the conference title game.