The Gophers football team had only about one week off between the school year ending and summer session, with classes and player-run practices, beginning.

But Carter Coughlin wanted to take an extra few days. And go to Las Vegas. And coach P.J. Fleck gave his senior defensive end an enthusiastic OK.

That's because it wasn't a vacation. Instead, he spent a recent few days on the Nevada-Las Vegas campus working with Denver Broncos great Von Miller and other NFL-caliber players at Miller's pass-rush summit.

"He came to me asked if he could go. I'm sitting there going, 'Well, do I want my leading sack-getter to go out to go train with Von Miller and see if he can get any better?'" Fleck said Monday at the Coaches Caravan stop in Chaska. "Sounds like a good idea."

MEGAN RYAN