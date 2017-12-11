Over the weekend, the Gophers made big news (the one and only pun in this post) by announcing commitments from a pair of offensive linemen who have been attending school and honing their skills at the IMG Academy, a sports training and boarding school in Bradenton, Fla.
Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele is 6-foot-9 and weighs 400 pounds and Curtis Dunlap is a 6-4, 368 pound guard.
Star Tribune college football writer Randy Johnson will be writing more about the teenagers in the future. In the meantime, though, we figured you'd want to spend a few minutes watching their workout and highlight videos.
So here they are. It's a good five-minute break in your day. (We especially like Faalele showing off his dunking skills on the basketball court.)
The videos are from the website Under the Radar Sports Media.
