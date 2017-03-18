Gallery: The TV takes center stage — with the fireplace an afterthought — in many lower levels designed for entertaining. (#297, Swanson Homes, Plymouth)

Gallery: For the kid who has everything, how about an indoor hockey rink (#198 in Edina, Highmark Builders)

Gallery: Is it wallpaper or brick? Creative use of wallpaper in this mudroom and other spaces.(#30 Custom One Homes,Woodbury)

Gallery: Looks like an armoire but it's actually a secret door to a kid's bedroom (#218, by Knoblauch Builders in Chanhassen)

Gallery: Fanciest Closet Award goes to this walk-in, complete with abundant windows and a built-in vanity (#252 in Excelsior by Kroiss Development)

Gallery: Old World meets new in this upscale "cottage" where the stone exterior carries into the kitchen (#253 in Excelsior by Lecy Bros.)

Gallery: A fresh, breezy spin on traditional -- millwork and coffered ceiling in an open floor plan (#252 in Excelsior by Kroiss Development)

Gallery: Sliding barn doors are still on the scene. (#44 Custom One, Woodbury)

Gallery: Updating the chandelier with big wooden beads in this cozy master suite (#200 in Edina by Sustainable 9 Design + Build)

Gallery: Move over, pale neutrals! Deep, dramatic colors on walls, like this midnight blue accent wall, are ascending. #194 in Edina by Refined

Gallery: Industrial steel-cable railing brings a modern vibe to the warm wood in this staircase.(#44, Custom One Homes, Woodbury).

Gallery: The family TV room has moved out of the basement and upstairs next to the kids’ bedrooms, including this bike-themed getaway space. (#303, Pulte Homes, Plymouth)

Last weekend, we slipped on blue booties and made the rounds of about two dozen Parade homes across the Twin Cities, in search of design trends, inspired decor ideas — or simply to gawk at what you can do with a million dollars or two.

