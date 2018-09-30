ON-THE-FIELD WITH ...

Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback

Question: Cousins’ fumble in the closing minutes of Thursday’s game in Los Angeles was his league-leading 35th since the start of the 2015 season. Obviously, they aren’t all his fault. For the second consecutive week, a defender beat left tackle Riley Reiff and stripped Cousins of the ball as he was trying to throw. Cousins was asked what, if anything, he can do better in that situation.

Answer: “I went back and looked at [his second fumble in the Buffalo game]. I felt like I had two hands on the ball. But, at the same time, I always feel like if I can sense [the rush] coming, I can actually bring the ball into my body and secure it as opposed to stepping up in the pocket or staying a passer.”

Chad Beebe, practice squad receiver

Question: What would you be doing if you hadn’t made an NFL practice squad, and when is the last time you raced your dad [53-year-old former Bills and Packers receiver Don Beebe, whose 4.2 speed was famous]?

Answer: “I’m not sure what I’d be doing. This is my dream. I guess I’d be trying to figure things out. My dad founded his House of Speed company to train athletes. I guess I’d be working there. … As far as us racing, we decided to do a 15-yard dash a couple of years ago. He didn’t warm up and pulled a calf muscle. So I guess I won.”

spotlight player ...

Josh Rosen, Arizona QB

The Cardinals are most likely the worst of the NFL’s three remaining winless teams. Steve Wilks’ team has generated only 20 points in three games, and 14 of them came in last week’s loss to the Bears. But there’s still a sense of hope heading into Sunday’s home game against Seattle. Josh Rosen, the 10th overall draft pick, will make his NFL starting debut, replacing the ineffective Sam Bradford.

spotlight coach ...

Vic Fangio

The Bears defensive coordinator since 2015, Fangio survived the John Fox firing and is building upon the steady defensive progress the team made in his first three seasons in Chicago. Of course, it helps when your team acquires the best pass rusher in the league in Khalil Mack. Next up for Fangio’s fifth-ranked defense is a home game against a surprising Tampa Bay team that ranks No. 1 in total yards (473.4) and passing yards (400.7). Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to make his fourth start, but Jameis Winston is back from his suspension. The Bears rank eighth in points allowed (18.3), while the Bucs rank fourth in points scored (34.0).