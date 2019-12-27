Minnesotans, it turns out, are quite a curious people. (You guys have a lot of questions about one another – particularly about why everyone seems to hate Edina and zipper merging.)

When we launched Curious Minnesota, our community-driven reporting project fueled by questions from readers, we didn’t know what to expect. Less than 12 months later, we can declare the series a resounding success.

Since the effort launched, more than 775 questions have been submitted and more than 15,000 votes have been cast to help pick questions. And the average Curious Minnesota story has racked up about 10 times the readership of our average staff-written story online.

But the success of the series goes beyond the numbers. The variety and depth of questions asked have helped the Star Tribune newsroom listen to readers to report stories that matter to them, many of which wouldn’t fit into our traditional beat coverage.



We answered the most popular question – What is Minnesota Nice? from Sara Skinner – variations of which have been asked more than 30 times. (To be clear, some of question-askers wanted us to explore whether Minnesota Nice is even nice at all. The short answer: It’s complicated.)



We’ve tackled pocket-book issues like this one from Carl Ojala: Why does Minnesota tax social security benefits? And cultural questions like this from Randy Fordice: Why won’t anyone in Minnesota take the last piece of food?



And some of our stories definitely touched a nerve, eliciting hundreds of comments and more than 100,000 page views per story. As we look back on Curious Minnesota and look forward to another year of questions from our readers, here are the most popular Curious Minnesota stories for the year.

In addition to the top-read stories listed above, we’ve held events, including Curious Minnesota Day at the Minnesota State Fair with trivia games and prizes. And we’re in the middle of launching a podcast series, too, with two episodes streaming now and others in the works.

Have a curious question about Minnesota culture? We’re all ears.

---

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below: