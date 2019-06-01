It’s not just avocados.

President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on Mexican imports could affect prices for cars, televisions, clothing, alcohol and the fuel that Mexico regularly sends to the United States.

The tax, which is meant to take effect June 10, would start at 5% and “gradually increase” unless the flow of unauthorized immigrants across the U.S. border is stemmed, Trump said Thursday while announcing the tariff on Twitter. It could rise to 25%.

Several business groups — including corn growers, pork producers and retailers — pushed back. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce called it “exactly the wrong move.” The head of the National Association of Manufacturers said it was a “Molotov cocktail of policy.”

Trump also recently threatened to close the border entirely, jeopardizing nearly $1.7 billion in products and services that traverse it each day.

Many items are made in Mexico using materials or parts produced in the U.S. And no country supplies the U.S. with more agricultural products.

Mexico, the United States’ largest trading partner, delivered $346.5 billion in goods to its northern neighbor last year, according to the Census Bureau. U.S. exports to Mexico totaled $265 billion.

Here are just some of the Mexican imports Trump’s tariff could hit:

$115.8 billion in autos, accessories and parts

The automotive industry’s manufacturing apparatus sprawls across North America, with supply chains working in concert on both sides of the border. Companies such as General Motors and Fiat Chrysler make passenger cars, trucks, buses, vehicle accessories and production components in Mexico.

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, which represents auto parts makers, said Friday that Trump’s tariff threat came as the industry was struggling with uncertainty and weakening sales. It “only serves to increase this anxiety and unease, and to further undermine American businesses’ stability and job growth,” the group said.

$36.6 billion in computers, TVs and video technology

Electronics manufacturing is a global enterprise, with components often bouncing from continent to continent before reaching consumers. Mexico is a popular stopping point for assembly.

The country is the second-largest exporter of computers behind China, and the U.S. is by far the largest recipient of the machines, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The value of computer exports to the United States quadrupled in a decade to $24.9 billion; exports of computer accessories alone were worth $2.5 billion last year, according to the Census Bureau.

$5.2 billion in alcohol

Mexico is the largest exporter of beer to the U.S., with more than 360 million cases of Mexican beer entering the country by the end of the year, according to the Beer Institute, an American trade group. Most of that alcohol is made using barley and hops grown in the U.S., the group said Friday, adding that “the last thing we need is more hardship imposed on the beer industry and American beer drinkers.”

The tariff would increase the cost to beer importers by $12.5 million in June, potentially reaching $984 million per year at the maximum tariff rate, according to the group.