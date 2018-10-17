After two hard weeks of practice, Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen gave her team some time off over the weekend. It was time to heal up some aches and pains.

And, frankly, it was the last time anyone associated with the team will have time off until the season ends. Which, as Whalen said, will be a long time. "Hopefully late March or April,'' she said Tuesday.

The team will be a part of the Maroon and Gold showcase on campus Saturday. The Gophers will have an extended scrimmage against their practice team at Williams Arena, the first time fans will be able to see the mark Whalen and her staff are making.

"We'll do some autographs afterwards,'' Whalen said. "It should be a good event. We get to do a trial run on some things we want to do this season. We'll be preparing for Saturday all week.''.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD