MILWAUKEE _ Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.6 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.
The footwear distributor posted revenue of $60.9 million in the period.
Weyco shares have increased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.13, an increase of 31 percent in the last 12 months.
