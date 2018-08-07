MILWAUKEE _ Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.6 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $60.9 million in the period.

Weyco shares have increased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.13, an increase of 31 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEYS