A new co-working space will open soon in Capella Tower in downtown Minneapolis.

WeWork will open its first Twin Cities location in the office building in October, the company announced this week. WeWork will lease about 50,000 square feet.

“We are excited to be part of this community and to work closely with start-up, business and government leaders to further establish the Twin Cities as a hub for creativity, entrepreneurship and innovation,” Megan Dodds, WeWork’s Midwest community director, said in a statement. “Whether a freelancer, a small business or a global enterprise, WeWork will provide the space, services and community Minnesota companies need to thrive.”

Founded in 2010 in New York City, WeWork has 120,000 members at more than 140 locations in countries across the world.

The co-working space at 225 6th St. S. will offer private offices and dedicated desks as well as hot desks where members can sit wherever they like. Membership also includes access to amenities like coffee and internet as well as discounted access to business and lifestyle services like Zipcar.

UBS Plaza in St. Paul sells

UBS Plaza in downtown St. Paul has been sold for a little more than $14 million, according to an electronic certificate of real estate value filed last month.

An entity called CIG-UBS LLC, whose offices are in Atlanta, purchased the 25-story tower from Philadelphia-based RAIT Financial Trust. RAIT had owned the building since 2012.

The Class A office building, located at 444 Cedar St., has about 230,000 square feet of space.

