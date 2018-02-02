Attorneys fighting over the release of sensitive documents in the Jacob Wetterling investigative file plan to make their cases Friday afternoon before a district judge in Alexandria, Minn.

Jacob’s parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, who are expected to attend the hearing, hope to keep some of the documents in the hefty Stearns County investigative file private, saying they are overly intrusive and touch on deeply personal and family matters.

The Stearns County Attorney has reviewed the documents in dispute and last year deemed them public information under the state’s open records law. A group representing several Minnesota news organizations later intervened in the case, arguing that state law requires full disclosure.

The U.S. Attorney in Minnesota, meanwhile, says the bulk of the disputed records belong to the FBI and has demanded that the county return them without making any copies.

“It’s the showdown at the O.K. Corral in this case, up to this point,” said Mark Anfinson, who represents the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information, the Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota, the Society of Professional Journalists’ Minnesota Chapter, two associations for Minnesota newspapers and broadcasters, Minnesota Public Radio, three Minnesota television stations and the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

District Judge Ann L. Carrott must ultimately decide between two competing rights — the right to inspect government information that is public under state law vs. the Wetterlings’ constitutional right to keep their personal information private.

Court documents indicate that it’s the first time such a conflict has come before the courts in Minnesota. As such, a ruling either way likely will be appealed.

In addition, Carrott must also decide whether Stearns County must return federal investigative records without making copies that could be subject to public disclosure. The FBI says those records were merely loaned to the county. Anyone seeking that information must file a request for it under the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Anfinson has argued in court filings that “Minnesota law does not permit the use of constitutional privacy to prevent the disclosure of information expressly classified as public by state statute.” He says doing so would threaten “severe disruption” in the state’s public records law, in which the Legislature has carefully balanced public access and privacy interests.

Doug Kelley, the attorney for the Wetterlings, has argued in court filings that the U.S. and Minnesota constitutions protect them from “unwarranted governmental intrusion into their personal lives absent a compelling state interest outweighing their personal privacy.” He says that includes preventing the government from disclosing “personal information about themselves, their marriage, their home and family that was amassed during a 27-year criminal investigation into their son’s abduction and murder.”

“It should be a vigorous argument, I would think,” Kelley said of Friday’s hearing.

Jacob Wetterling was kidnapped Oct. 22, 1989, in St. Joseph, Minn. as he and his brother and best friend were headed home from a local convenience store, where they had rented a video. The boy’s fate and whereabouts remained a mystery until late summer of 2016, when, as part of a plea agreement to settle federal child pornography charges, Danny Heinrich confessed to killing the 11-year-old and burying his remains. Heinrich was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

When Stearns County closed the Wetterling investigation, thousands of pages of information in the file became subject to disclosure under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. That included FBI investigative notes contained on Form 302s. Those records contain notes on witness interviews and other investigative procedures. Much of what the Wetterlings seek to keep private are contained on those records.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has argued in court filings that those records are only available through a FOIA request. In cases where the act conflicts with state public records laws, they said, federal law takes precedence.

Carrott’s ruling on the issue isn’t expected for several months. Even then, it is likely to be appealed.