Monday Marks The Earliest First Freeze On Record

Here's news that many of us don't want to probably hear - Monday marks the earliest first Fall 32 degree reading in Twin Cities history. That occurred back in 1974, and that September saw a total of four days with a low of 32 or colder and 12 days with a low of 40 or colder. The good news is that the second earliest first freeze on record is a bit later in the month - you have to go to September 18th for that. In the past several years, the first low of 32 or colder occurred:

2017: October 27

2016: November 18

2015: October 17

2014: October 11

2013: October 21

Why Are Summer Weather Patterns Often Sluggish

By Paul Douglas



I'm not proud to admit that I've killed off my fair share of brain cells over the years. Standing too close to the Doppler?

Maybe it's all in my head, but weather systems seem to be moving more slowly in recent years; more prone to stalling. Weather patterns, increasingly, are getting 'stuck'.

There is a growing body of scientific evidence to back that up. Changes in global temperature may be knocking the jet stream out of alignment with greater frequency, especially during summer months. The result: an observed uptick in historic floods - and sudden and severe "flash droughts". Climate is what you expect, weather is what you get. And it's increasingly super-sized.

We should salvage much of today, but the stagnant front responsible for serious flooding over Iowa and Wisconsin lifts north again, sparking more showers and T-storms from this evening into early Wednesday. Another round of puddles is possible next weekend.

I see a warm bias into much of September, but a run of 70s feels good this week.

That said, I can't remember such a wet start to September. More like June.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Some sun. Storms tonight. High 78. Low 68. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind E 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers & storms, locally heavy rain. High 77. Low 63. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Damp start, then partial clearing. High 74. Low 55. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Blue sky, feeling comfortable. High 74. Low 56. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Peeks of sun. Showers far south. High 73. Low 58. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Better chance of showers. High 72. Low 59. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Drying out a little. Stray T-shower. High 75. Low 61. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

This Day in Weather History

September 3rd

1989: An early afternoon thunderstorm dropped 1 3/4 inch hail in Stearns and Morrison Counties.

1980: An F2 tornado results in $2.5 million in property damage, followed by an F3 tornado causing $25 million in damages in Stearns County.

1970: The record-setting hailstone fell that made Coffeyville, KS famous. It had a circumference of 17.5 inches and weighed 1.67 pounds.

1917: An earthquake is felt from Staples to Brainerd.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

September 3rd

Average High: 77F (Record: 97F set in 1925)

Average Low: 58F (Record: 32F set in 1974)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 1.08" set in 1887)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 3rd

Sunrise: 6:37 AM

Sunset: 7:46 PM

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 1 second

*Next Sunrise Of 6:30 AM Or Later: August 28th (6:30 AM)

*Next Sunrise Of 7:30 PM Or Earlier: September 12th (7:29 PM)

*When Do We Dip Below 13 Hours Of Daylight?: September 6th (12 hours, 59 minutes, 37 seconds)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Storms will continue to be possible - especially into the evening and overnight hours - across southern Minnesota as a frontal system hangs around the region. However, sunny skies will be possible throughout the day, particuarly across parts of northern Minnesota. Highs will be in the 70s for most of the state, but areas of the North Shore will only be in the 60s.

Parts of northern Minnesota could see highs that are up to five degrees above average for early September, otherwise most of the state will be around average.

More showers and storms are likely as most of us head back to work on Tuesday as another frontal system moves through the region. Highs will be in the 70s for most of the state, with 60s expected along the North Shore.

A few of those storms Tuesday across southern Minnesota could be on the strong side. A marginal risk of severe weather is in place - including the Twin Cities - with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

Storms Tuesday and Tuesday Night are also expected to contain heavy rain, especially across southeastern Minnesota. The Weather Prediction Center has issued for parts of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin a moderate risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding due to this threat.

From Sunday through 7 PM Tuesday the heaviest rain across Minnesota is expected to fall in southern and eastern areas (including the Arrowhead). In these areas, at least an inch of rain is possible - however, some areas, especially in southeastern Minnesota, could see 2-4" of rain through Tuesday Night.

Looking at the temperature trend for the Twin Cities, highs are expected to remain in the 60s and 70s this week with the coolest day expected to be Wednesday. Not many 80s are in the extended forecast through the middle of the month at the moment.

After we start the week on a very wet note in the Twin Cities, we should see drier weather prevail for the second half of the week.

National Weather Forecast

On Labor Day Monday, a somewhat stalled front across the upper Midwest to the Great Lakes will help produce showers and storms across the region in areas that have already received heavy rain over the past week. A second frontal system will move through the Northern Plains, bringing shower and storm activity with it. A tropical wave will move from southern Florida into the Gulf of Mexico, producing heavy rain and gusty winds. This area could eventually become a tropical system later in the week. Showers and storms will be possible across the central and southern Plains with a trough of low pressure.

Two areas of heavy rain are expected through Friday morning across the lower 48. The first will be from Texas to the upper Midwest due to frontal activity moving through the region. The heaviest rain is expected from Kansas into southern Wisconsin where 4"+ will be possible. The other area is from southern Florida to the northern Gulf Coast due to a potential tropical system that could form in the Gulf of Mexico this week - more on that below.

Praedictix Corporate Briefing: Sunday, September 2nd, 2018

Possible Tropical Formation In The Gulf Of Mexico - Jebi Aiming For Japan - Midwest Flood Potential Continues

We are tracking an area of disturbed weather over parts of the Bahamas that now has a high chance of becoming a tropical system once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

In the western Pacific, Jebi has continued to weaken over the past 24 hours but is still expected to make landfall as a typhoon Tuesday (local time) in southern Japan. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall leading to flooding and mudslides will be possible from Jebi in Japan.

(local time) in southern Japan. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall leading to flooding and mudslides will be possible from Jebi in Japan. Heavy rain concerns continue through the middle of the week across parts of the upper Midwest, including Iowa and southern Wisconsin. This will bring a renewed flood threat to the region, especially across areas that have received heavy rain over the past week.

High Potential Of Tropical Formation. Over the past several days a tropical wave has continued to move westward and shower and storm activity associated with it now sits across parts of the Bahamas and Straits of Florida. While little development is expected over the next day or so as it continues to move west, heavy rain and potentially gusty winds will be possible across the Bahamas and into southern Florida. However, as this system moves into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday conditions are expected to become favorable for a tropical depression to form. Chances of formation currently sit at 50% over the next 48 hours and 80% over the next five days according to the National Hurricane Center.

Wednesday Morning Forecast. Both the American and European models show the potential that an area of low pressure will form early this week once this tropical wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico, quickly making its way to the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday morning. Whether this system forms into something tropical or not, the potential will exist for heavy rain and gusty winds tonight and Monday across southern Florida. That threat will move toward the northern Gulf Coast by the middle of the week.

Jebi On Satellite. Out in the western Pacific, Typhoon Jebi has continued to weaken over the past 24 hours. As of Sunday evening local time, Jebi had estimated sustained winds of 125 mph (the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane) and was moving to the northwest at 14 mph.

Jebi Forecast Track. Jebi will continue to track north to northwest through early in the week before turning to the northeast and picking up forward speed. On the current path of the system, a potential landfall in southern Japan near Kobe would be expected Tuesday. Even though gradual weakening is expected, the current forecast would have Jebi making landfall as a typhoon with winds around 100 mph Tuesday afternoon. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall leading to flooding and mudslides are possible from Jebi in Japan – this includes Tokyo, though the greatest risk will be to the west and southwest.

Forecast Rain Potential. There is the potential that 6-12"+ of rain could fall along the path of Jebi into next week, which will increase the potential for flooding and mudslides across the hardest hit areas.

Potential Wind Impacts. This estimated wind impacts graphic shows the potential that widespread to severe wind damage could impact parts of Japan due to Jebi, particularly in prefectures like Nara, Shiga, Kyoto, and Osaka.

Midwest Rain Forecast. Additional rounds of heavy rain are likely through the first half of the week across parts of the upper Midwest, particularly from northern Kansas into Wisconsin, due to several systems moving through the region. Rainfall totals from now through Tuesday evening of at least 2-4" will be possible. Due to recent heavy rains, some flooding is already ongoing across the region, and any additional rain will make the situation worse.

Excessive Rain Threat. Due to the potential of heavy rain the next few days - particularly today and Tuesday - the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. Today the highest flood threat is across parts of Iowa into far northwestern Illinois. On Tuesday, the highest threat exists from northeastern Iowa into southwestern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Flash Flood Watches. As of Sunday morning, Flash Flood Watches were in effect from northern Kansas into southwestern Iowa through Monday morning. Although watches were not in effect across other parts of Iowa and into Wisconsin, I would expect additional watches to be issued over the next couple days due to the additional heavy rain threat.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

Iowa State takes early lead in 2018 season opener ... then weather causes game cancellation

More from the Des Moines Register: "The start to Iowa State's most anticipated football season lasted just 4 minutes and 5 seconds. Weather canceled Iowa State's season opener against South Dakota State at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. The game had gotten underway before play was halted in the first quarter due to lightning. Iowa State had taken a 7-0 lead. And that was all Iowa State fans got to see. "Very disappointing that mother nature controlled the outcome of how today is going to end," Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard afterward. "But at the end of the day, the players’ safety is of the utmost importance ... both coaches just agreed that, given what we saw on the radar, staying and just prolonging probably the inevitable wasn’t in the best of either team.”"

Copper May be the Key to ‘Growing’ More Land and Feeding the World

More from the USDA: "You know what they say about land – they’re not making any more of it. In fact, when it comes to agriculture, the amount of available farmland is shrinking. When you couple that with a world population of nearly 10 billion by 2050, it’s not unusual to ask if there will be enough food to eat. To answer that question, two Cornell University scientists are working with wheat in a way that may both improve crop yield and increase the amount of productive land farmers have to work with. USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is supporting this research with a $500,000 Agriculture and Food Research Initiative grant. Dr. Olena Vatamaniuk and Dr. Mark Sorrells are studying the physiological, molecular, and genetic mechanisms of how plants process the micronutrient copper. It’s known that a deficiency in copper compromises crop fertility and reduces grain/seed yield; what’s not well-known is how copper uptake and internal transport is achieved and regulated, or how copper impacts wheat fertility."

Climate change could transform Arizona's forests, deserts, worsening drought and fire

More from the Arizona Republic: "Ecosystems across the world will dramatically transform as climate change's effects increase, a new study warns. Arizona's forests could retreat with rising temperatures and its deserts could turn hotter and more volatile in the coming century. The study says human-caused climate change could accelerate changes in vegetation around the globe, filling lush forests with flammable brush and worsening drought conditions where relief is needed most. Change is nothing new: In the thousands of years since the last ice age, the planet has evolved significantly, gradually turning glacial conditions to grasslands and grasslands to desert landscapes. It's poised to happen again, the study's authors found, only this time, what took millennia would unfold in less than 200 years, bringing colossal impacts for Arizona's forests, vegetation and water supply."

Climate Change May Have Contributed To The Extinction Of Neanderthals And Rise Of Modern Humans

More from Forbes: "A research team of the University of Cologne in Germany has published an open access paper arguing that a series of cold, dry phases during the last European ice-age triggered the demise and finally lead to the extinction of Neanderthals in Europe. The oldest evidence of any hominids in Europe date back 700,000 to 600,000 years ago. At the time, Europe was covered in forests, with many large animals, like elephants, rhinoceroses, horses, deer and large bovines, roaming free. As prey species were abundant, different subspecies of the genus Homo coexisted contemporarily. From 350,000 to 40,000 years ago Neanderthals (H. neanderthalensis) were the dominant human species in Europe."

