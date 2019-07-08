July Precipitation Update

Updating rain through the first six days of the month, it has still been a wet start across southern Minnesota with locations like St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, and Rochester over an inch above average. Less rain has fallen across northern Minnesota, where Hibbing is over an inch below average.

With 2.53" of rain so far this month (through Saturday) in the Twin Cities, it is the thirteenth wettest start to the month of July on record for the Twin Cities with the potential of more rain on the way this week.

_______________________________________________ Severe Threat Tuesday As a system moves through the region Tuesday, we will have to watch the potential for some strong storms. A Marginal Risk is in place across a good portion of Minnesota, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

Wet Start To July - Storm Chances Return Tuesday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas It’s amazing how the weather can just flip from one extreme to the next sometimes. Take for example our recent rainfall. After the eleventh wettest May and eighth wettest spring on record in the Twin Cities, we saw a general break in the rain in June. Last months total was only 2.72” – the 40th driest June on record and 1.53” below average. Swing into July, though, and 2.53” has already fallen at the MSP airport through Saturday, the thirteenth wettest start to the month on record. I hope you enjoyed the nice weather this past weekend across the region. We’ll see dry weather to start off the work week, but humidity will be on the rise Monday ahead of a system which will bring storms back into the region Tuesday. A secondary cold front Wednesday will help spark more rain chances with slightly cooler highs. Models still hint at temperatures in at least the upper 80s returning by the end of the week with sticky dew point values, so I imagine local air conditioners will get another workout heading into the weekend.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Increasing humidity. Wake up 65. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: PM showers & storms, some strong? Wake up 67. High 81. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with more shower/storm chances. Wake up 67. High 79. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Some passing clouds. Pleasant. Wake up 62. High 81. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming sticky. Late night storms. Wake up 63. High 87. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Storm chances linger, especially early. Wake up 68. High 88. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A few storms. Wake up 68. High 88. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

This Day in Weather History

July 8th

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

July 8th

Average High: 84F (Record: 101F set in 1974)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 51F set in 1958)

Average Precipitation: 0.12" (Record: 3.07" set in 1925)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 8th

Sunrise: 5:34 AM

Sunset: 9:01 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 26 minutes and 13 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 10 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Daylight? July 24th (15 hours, 29 minutes, and 33 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 6 AM: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/Before 9 PM: July 9th (9:00 PM)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A fairly nice Monday is expected across most of the state, although humidity will be on the increase throughout the day. A few storms will be possible early in the day in far western Minnesota, and then late in the day across northern Minnesota as storms move out of eastern North Dakota and Canada. Highs will climb into the 80s across most of the state with the exception being along the North Shore.

Highs will be around average Monday across southern Minnesota, but up to 10 degrees above average across parts of northern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for July 8th is 84F.

A system will start to bring in shower and storm chances across northern Minnesota Monday Night and across the rest of the state Tuesday. The heaviest totals through 7 PM Tuesday will be in northwestern Minnesota, where over an inch of rain will be possible. More rain is possible Tuesday Night into Wednesday as well.

Temperatures throughout much of the work week will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with the coolest day expected to be Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the climb toward the end of the week through early next week when highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points will also be sticky during the late week/weekend time frame.

After the rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday, more rain chances will be possible Friday Night into the weekend.

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a cold front diving south across the Southeast will help spark off showers and storms, stretching back into parts of the Southern Plains and north into the Mid-Atlantic. An area of low pressure will help spark off some storms from the Northern Rockies into the Northern Plains, and by the evening hours, a line of storms is expected across parts of North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

Some of the heaviest rain through 7 PM Tuesday will be across parts of the upper Midwest and in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, where at least 1-2" of rain will be possible.

Tropical Activity In The Gulf Of Mexico This Week?

While the Atlantic has been quiet for a while, that could change this week. A cold front is diving south across parts of the Southeast early this week, and by the mid-to-late week time frame, there's a chance that an area of low pressure could form in the Gulf of Mexico. Right now the National Hurricane Center says that there is a 50% chance that tropical development could occur over the next five days. It would appear the greatest threat would be heavy rain at the moment.

Oregon Is About to Get a Lot More Hazardous

More from Scientific American : "When you live in an area at as much geologic risk as Oregon, you would expect that government officials would maybe, possibly, take those risks seriously. But the people who currently govern Oregon seem quite determined to ignore hazards and let the state languish unprepared.It's bad enough that legislators voted this month to allow "new schools, hospitals, jails, and police and fire stations" to be built in areas that will most certainly be inundated in the event of a tsunami. Both parties think it's a good idea now; I doubt they'll still be feeling great about locating schools right in the path of rampaging seawater when the big one hits. But short-term economic gain outweighs long-term planning, so here we are. What else can we expect from a statehouse where lawmakers who would rather flee the state than be forced to deal with climate change?"

How climate change could impact — and even help — Salt Lake City’s bid to host another Winter Olympics

More from the Salt Lake Tribune : "As Salt Lake City continues its quest to host another Winter Games a decade or more from now, many Olympic athletes say they’re already in a downhill race against disappearing winters.You can feel that desperate chase in the life of U.S. snowboardcross athlete Alex Deibold, who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia. He’s among a growing number of Olympians speaking out on climate change as they see weather conditions for skiing, sliding and ice sports gradually melting away.The 33-year-old moved to Utah full time two years ago, and his Olympic dreams have made him a witness to vanishing glaciers in the Alps, akin to islands swallowed by the rising sea. He’s seen slushy and sometimes dangerous course conditions and tournaments canceled due to a lack of snow. New weather wild cards seem to emerge every season, even at once-reliable training venues."

One climate crisis disaster happening every week, UN warns

More from The Guardian : "Climate crisis disasters are happening at the rate of one a week, though most draw little international attention and work is urgently needed to prepare developing countries for the profound impacts, the UN has warned.Catastrophes such as cyclones Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique and the drought afflicting India make headlines around the world. But large numbers of “lower impact events” that are causing death, displacement and suffering are occurring much faster than predicted, said Mami Mizutori, the UN secretary-general’s special representative on disaster risk reduction. “This is not about the future, this is about today.”This means that adapting to the climate crisis could no longer be seen as a long-term problem, but one that needed investment now, she said. “People need to talk more about adaptation and resilience.”"