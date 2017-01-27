Wet Seal is the latest mall retailer to bite the dust.

The teen-oriented chain is closing its two remaining Twin Cities locations — at the Mall of America and the The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove — as the company shutters all of its 170 stores nationwide.

The stores started marking down everything 20 percent earlier this week as part of store-closing sales, according to employees at the two local stores. One employee said the stores would likely close in early March, but it depends on how fast the remaining merchandise is sold.

Wet Seal is closing down its California headquarters and shuttering all of its stores after the company was unable to find a buyer, according to media reports. The retailer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It had filed for bankruptcy two years ago and closed about 338 stores around that time including Twin Cities locations at Rosedale Center, Southdale Center, Maplewood Mall and Burnsville Center. But its sales have continued to decline as consumers have gravitated toward fast-fashion retailers such as H&M, Forever 21 and Zara as well to off-price chains such as T.J. Maxx.

A number of mall-based chains aimed at young adults have been reeling of late. The Limited shuttered all of its stores earlier this year. American Apparel also has filed for bankruptcy.

In 2015, Aeropostale and Pacific Sunwear filed for bankruptcy, but they still have some stores open.