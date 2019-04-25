NEW ORLEANS — A wet forecast cast an opening-day damper on the 50th New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The National Weather Service said there was an 80% chance of rain Thursday, and some storms might be severe.

More than 70 acts including Earth, Wind and Fire and Alanis Morissette are scheduled Thursday, along with scores of food and arts and crafts vendors.

The festival generally goes on rain or shine, though storms canceled one Friday in 2004. In 2016, storms ended the next-to-last day before Stevie Wonder and other headliners could start. The following day, some closers left stages early, though performers in big tents were able to finish their sets.

However, the rest of the weekend is expected to be sunny.