– Seth Marty and Colton Everson had a great time Tuesday on an unexpected day off from school.

The two 12-year-olds, both sixth-graders at Osceola Middle School, visited Cascade Falls, checked out fishing gear at a local hardware store and made a trip to the Dairy Queen.

“Today’s been a fun day,” Colton said.

The boys and other Osceola residents appeared pretty calm after learning that someone who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus had made a visit to this western Wisconsin town of 2,600 residents, just across the St. Croix River some 45 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

On Saturday, Osceola High School hosted Destination Imagination, an academic competition that drew hundreds of students and adults from throughout the region. Later, the school district learned that a person at the event had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

After being notified, officials canceled classes Tuesday at all four of the community’s schools.

Osceola High School, in Osceola, Wis., was closed Tuesday for cleaning after someone testing positive for the coronavirus attended a function Saturday at the school.

“While the risk to others is considered low, we cannot know for sure that there is absolutely no risk,” the district said in a statement. “In collaboration with the Polk County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the decision has been made to cancel school and all activities for Tuesday, March 10, so recommended cleaning can take place ensuring the safety of students and staff.”

Most people in Osceola appeared to be taking the news in stride — although both the local Walmart and Dick’s Fresh Market were sold out of bleach and disinfectant wipes.

“Part of me thinks it’s overblown,” said Kersten Irlbeck, who was having a mom’s day out with her 9-year-old daughter, Jaci. Irlbeck, an ultrasound technician, said she’s been noticing people showing up at the local hospital in recent days wearing masks.

“This is maybe more scary because it’s unknown,” she said.

“You guys [the media] are blowing it out of proportion,” said Vicki Minnick, who lives in nearby Dresser and works at The Looking Glass, an Osceola antique store. “I got my bucket of hot water and Clorox and wiped everything down.”

Minnick, who has survived polio and cancer in her lifetime, said she’s not scared of the new virus.

“You just need to be smart and aware and not panicked,” she said.

Sherri Colberg of Stillwater said any concern that people might be feeling comes simply from a lack of information.

“Right now, people are worried more because they don’t know anything,” she said. “Things like this freak people out.”

For her own part, Colberg feels fine.

“I feel I’m pretty healthy,” she said. “I exercise and eat well. But it’s something in the back of your mind.”

Aaron Kittelson has more reason to be worried than most. His wife, Heather, is a teacher in Baldwin, Wis., and she was at the Destination Imagination event where the infection was discovered.

“She was at the event all day, and she’s not worried,” Kittelson said. “I’m being cautious, washing my hands a lot. Just common sense.

“My thoughts are, we’re all gonna get it eventually.”