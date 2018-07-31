In the past few moments, westbound I-94 in downtown Minneapolis has reopened. The freeway had been shut down for more than 5 hours following a crash involving a wrong way driver near 7th Street.

Here are some earlier reports.

A crash involving a wrong way driver early Tuesday led to a shut down of the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 in downtown Minneapolis and the closure continued as the morning rush hour commenced.

Crews have been working to clear the scene since the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Westbound lanes were closed at Hwy. 280 and traffic was being diverted north. The closure has spawned a major delay as traffic at 6:30 a.m. was at a near standstill as far back as Hwy. 280.

The crash involving a vehicle and a box truck occurred near the 7th Street exit leading to U.S. Bank Stadium. The truck leaked diesel fuel and that usually takes quite a while to clean up, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. The agency hopes to have lanes open by 7 a.m., but that seems like it might be optimistic.

There was no word of any injuries.

Motorists were being diverted to northbound Hwy. 280 to Interstate 35W. Side streets are an option, but Broadway Street across northeast Minneapolis is closed due to construction.

Metro Transit said Routes 94, 134, 355, 365, and 452 are not serving Huron Station. Customers were being advised to take buses to 7th Street and Park Avenue, then head to the U.S. Bank Station and catch a Green Line train to get to the University of Minnesota.

Meanwhile bus riders would be wise to check their schedules as Metro Transit late Monday announced that it is scrapping several rush hour bus trips.More than 65 trips across 40 bus lines were suspended effective Tuesday. Metro Transit is about 90 bus drivers short of its target, which has made it harder to cover all scheduled trips, the agency said.