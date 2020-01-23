The westbound lanes of Interstate 694 in Little Canada are back open after they had been shut down for more than 3 hours Thursday morning after a crash involving two semitrailer trucks.

Authorities reopened the freeway at the I-35E split about 6:45 a.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Traffic had been diverted south on I-35E during the closure.

All lanes of westbound I-494 in South St Paul also are back open. Three semitrailer trucks jackknifed early Thursday near Hardman Avenue, blocking two lanes and spawning a major traffic jam that extended back into Woodbury. The trucks were removed around 6:15 a.m. and lanes were reopened.

A combination of light snow, rain and freezing rain turned Twin Cities roads slippery and led to several crashes and spin outs that are making for a tough Thursday morning commute.

The State Patrol was responding to several crashes throughout the metro as the morning rush hour moved into its peak.