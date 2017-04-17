Authorities have opened all westbound lanes of I-394 at Hwy. 100 following a multi-car crash that had the freeway blocked for about 50 minutes.
The crash occurred about 7:57 a.m. just past the ramp leading to northbound Hwy. 100 and the Park Place-Xenia Avenue exit. That is where traffic is being diverted, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
It was not immediately clear if there were any serious injuries, but an ambulance had arrived on the scene.
At the time of the crash, scanner chatter put out this warning: "This one will likely be here for a while," the voice said.
