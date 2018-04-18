CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A West Virginia man has died 10 days after being shot by a sheriff's deputy.
Lt. R.G. Waybright II of the Harrison County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that 59-year-old Raymond Lyle Bell of Reynoldsville died Sunday at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. No further information was released.
The Exponent Telegram reports Bell, who was a convicted felon, allegedly pulled a gun on a deputy trying to serve a warrant on April 5.
Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has said once an investigation is complete, material will be turned over to the prosecutor for review. Matheny said Waybright will also conduct an internal affairs review.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Ahead of summit, CIA chief secretly meets with NKorea's Kim
CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, a highly unusual, secret visit undertaken as the enemy nations prepared for a meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim within the next few months.
National
West Virginia man who was shot by sheriff's deputy dies
A West Virginia man has died 10 days after being shot by a sheriff's deputy.
National
Landing the right house in a tough market for homebuyers
It's tough out there for would-be homeowners.They're facing rising mortgage rates, higher home prices and a shortage of available houses in many markets. Plus, recent…
National
Barbara Bush brought plainspoken, grandmotherly style to DC
Barbara Bush didn't hesitate to tell people that her trademark pearl necklaces were fake. Americans liked that everything else about the snowy-haired first lady was real.
National
Presidents, first ladies praise Barbara Bush's dedication
Presidents, first ladies and many others who knew Barbara Bush are praising her devotion to the nation, her family and literacy.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.