RIPLEY, W.Va. — A West Virginia man has been convicted of sexually abusing and killing his girlfriend's 10-month-old baby.

News outlets report a Jackson County Circuit Court jury on Tuesday found 33-year-old Benjamin Taylor of Cottageville guilty of first-degree murder, death of a child by child abuse and sexual abuse by a guardian or custodian.

The jury did not recommend mercy, meaning Taylor wouldn't be eligible for parole.

A sheriff's deputy testified last week Taylor had blood on his torso and a wet spot on his pants when officers went to the home in Fairplain in October 2016.

Taylor testified Monday he consumed several beers, remembered doing laundry and listening to music while the girl was under his care but could not recall what happened to the girl the night of her death.