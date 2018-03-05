CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia's House has voted to end abortion rights under the state constitution.

The resolution was approved 73-25 Monday. The Senate passed it a month ago and it goes before voters in a November referendum.

The resolution says: "Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion."

It would authorize lawmakers to restrict or outlaw the procedure.

Supporters say abortions would remain legal under federal law, that the target is state funding for Medicaid abortions. That was upheld by West Virginia's top court in 1993.

Opponents say it would put the issue in the hands of the Legislature, which could ban Medicaid-funded abortions in cases of rape, incest or when a woman or girl's health is at risk.