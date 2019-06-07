WEST POINT, N.Y. — The U.S. Military Academy has identified the cadet killed in a vehicle rollover during a training exercise as a 22-year-old from New Jersey.

West Point on Friday announced that Cadet Christopher J. Morgan of West Orange, New Jersey, died when the vehicle carrying cadets overturned in wooded terrain Thursday morning.

West Point says 19 cadets and two soldiers operating the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All the cadets have been treated and released.

Morgan was a law and legal studies major in the Class of 2020. He was a recruited athlete and a standout member of the Army wrestling team.

West Point cadets will hold a vigil to honor Morgan on Friday night.

A memorial ceremony and private funeral service will be held at the academy 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City next week.