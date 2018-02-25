The western Twin Cities suburbs woke up Sunday to the deepest snow amounts, for the most part, from this late-February snowstorm.

Plymouth and Maple Plain led the way with 6½ inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Next on that side of town were Maple Grove and Golden Valley at 6 inches.

Elsewhere in the metro area, the Minneapolis-International Airport received 6 inches, as did Circle Pines in the northeast metro, the NWS said.

A little beyond the Twin Cities there were deeper snow totals: 8 inches south of St. Cloud and in Isanti, more than 7 in Winthrop and Kimball, and 7 in Annandale. Statewide, Two Harbors and Duluth outdid the rest at 8½ inches.

These totals were on the low end of what forecasters said late last week could have accumulated. The potential depths were anticipated to be nearly double digits.

Highways and other driving surfaces remained slippery in some spots. A semitrailer truck lost its traction on eastbound Interstate 694 near Rice Street in Vadnais Heights about 9:10 a.m., according to the State Patrol. All lanes on that side of the interstate were blocked more than a half-hour later.

Barbra Skubitz from Arden Hills carried her neighbor Alex on her back during the Rock the Cradle Pop Up Ski Party at Afton Alps.

Motorists who park on city streets need to check for notifications about snow emergencies. They are in effect in Minneapolis, St. Paul and many suburbs. Don't pay attention, and costly towing is in your forecast.

Plows kept up the task before them, namely clearing driving surfaces. Heavily traveled Hennepin County's plows started pushing away snow at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The State Patrol tallied 140 crashes statewide from midnight to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and 178 incidents of vehicles spinning out. An update on those numbers was expected late Sunday morning.

There was one fatal crash reported on Saturday amid the snowstorm. It happened on Hwy. 23 and County Road 66 east of Foley about 5 p.m., the State Patrol said. A 77-year-old Foley man driving an SUV was killed as his southbound vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an eastbound pickup truck, the patrol said.

The SUV driver was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. His identity will be released Sunday. The other driver, 43-year-old James Robert Ladwig, of Circle Pines, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Anyone who hasn't gotten around to shoveling or plowing the sidewalk or driveway can count on a full-blown meltdown soon. After today's sub-freezing high of 30 in the Twin Cities, temperatures top out on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 30s, according to the weather service.

However, there is some chance of rain and snow starting Wednesday night into Thursday.

The storm came on the heels of Thursday evening's dump, which caused a harrowing Friday morning commute.