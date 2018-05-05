CHASKA

APRIL 13

Disorderly conduct. A 16-year-old Norwood Young America boy was cited for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of 4th Street E.

CORCORAN

APRIL 22

Suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious van parked, with its lights off, near the park for 15 to 20 minutes in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. Officers made contact with the driver, a 36-year-old man, and found that he had an argument with his wife and was letting things cool off before going home.

INDEPENDENCE

APRIL 8

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of fresh tire tracks going into an abandoned property in the 3000 block of Lake Sarah Road. A vehicle was located in the yard, occupied by a naked 55-year-old man sitting in the passenger seat. The man claimed he was there to meet his girlfriend and have sex. He also stated they need to have sex off of the property so his landlord doesn’t get mad. He was cited for no trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

MAPLE GROVE

APRIL 8

Drugs. An officer responded to a report of a vehicle weaving in traffic and had pulled into a parking lot at 83rd Way and Weaver Lake Road. The vehicle was located with a single occupant who appeared to be sleeping. A 21-year-old Eagan woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

MAPLE PLAIN

APRIL 8

Accident. An 18-year-old man was cited for texting and using Snapchat while driving after he drove through a snowbank, hit two signs and landed in another snowbank at Hwy. 12 and Maple Avenue. The man originally told officers he lost control due to it being slippery. Officers found the roads were wet, but not slippery and the vehicle tires were in good condition. He then admitted to texting and Snapchatting.

MEDINA

APRIL 9

Animal complaint. Someone reported there is a muskrat in the marshy area on the 4100 block of Prairie View Trail.

APRIL 13

Drugs. A 17-year-old boy was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tobacco on Hwy. 55 and Wichita Trail.

MINNETRISTA

APRIL 9

Theft. A pillow and a glass were stolen off the deck at a home on Lakeside Drive.

APRIL 14

Drugs. A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol following a traffic stop along Hwy. 7.

PLYMOUTH

APRIL 12

Theft. A handgun was stolen from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Trenton Lane. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.

APRIL 13

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Vicksburg Lane. A 16-year-old girl was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

APRIL 17

Theft. A snowblower was stolen from the 1600 block of Medicine Lake Drive W.

WACONIA

APRIL 13

Tobacco violation. A 16-year-old Glencoe boy was cited for possession of tobacco in the 1800 block of Community Drive.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.