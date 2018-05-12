CHANHASSEN

APRIL 23

Drugs. A 17-year-old Shakopee boy was cited for possession of marijuana and speeding, and a 16-year-old Shakopee boy was cited for possession of marijuana, following a traffic stop at County Road 6 and Hwy. 101.

EDINA

APRIL 18

Theft. A 15-year-old boy was arrested for theft after he was caught stealing baby formula at Target, 7000 York Av. S.

APRIL 22

Assault. A 61-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for assault in the 7200 block of York Avenue S.

Drugs. A 44-year-old Duluth man was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop in the 7000 block of Hwy. 100.

EXCELSIOR

APRIL 22

Drugs. A 27-year-old St. Louis Park woman was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, following a traffic stop for multiple driving violations near Division Street and Hwy. 7.

APRIL 23

Drugs. A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop for a driving violation near 3rd Street and Morse Avenue. A 20-year-old Shorewood man also was cited for possession of marijuana.

INDEPENDENCE

APRIL 20

Driving violation. A 19-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for failure to drive with due care after admitting to an officer that she was taking pictures while driving.

MAPLE PLAIN

APRIL 20

Drugs. Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 12 and Main Street for a driving violation. They cited the passengers, an 18-year-old Long Lake man and an 18-year-old Mound man, for possession of marijuana, and turned over the driver, a 17-year-old Maple Plain boy, to his father at the scene.

APRIL 21

Juvenile problem. Officers responded to a report of kids on the roof of a church, and found them on the roof of Discovery Center School, 5000 Independence Road. Two boys from Mound, both 15, and two boys from Maple Plain, ages 14 and 13, said they were bored. Officers notified their parents. There was no damage.

MEDINA

APRIL 20

Suspicious activity. Officers found several vehicles parked on the road shoulder at Hwy. 55 and Willow Drive. The people in the vehicles were taking photographs of eagles.

RICHFIELD

APRIL 20

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of two men sleeping in a vehicle in the 7700 block of 12th Avenue S. They found both men extremely intoxicated and arrested one of them, a 46-year-old Richfield man, for drunken driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assault. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue S. They arrested a 24-year-old Richfield man for assault.

SHOREWOOD

APRIL 19

Fleeing police. A 22-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop for speeding near Vine Hill Road and Waterford Place.

WACONIA

APRIL 20

Underage consumption. Two juveniles and six adults were cited for underage consumption of alcohol in the 200 block of Alva Street. They were warned about drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.