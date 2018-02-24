CHANHASSEN

JAN. 30

Tobacco violation. A 16-year-old boy was cited for possession of an electronic cigarette on school grounds at Chanhassen High School, 2200 Lyman Blvd.

EDINA

JAN. 26

Drugs. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of marijuana at Southdale Center.

JAN. 29

Drugs. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6700 block of Valley View Road.

JAN. 30

Theft. A 52-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested for theft and obstructing the legal process at Salut Bar, 5034 France Av. S.

GREENWOOD

JAN. 27

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at Curve Street and Minnetonka Boulevard. They arrested the driver, a 30-year-old St. Francis woman, after finding suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

MAPLE GROVE

JAN. 22

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of an animal chasing customers away from a business entrance in the 9500 block of Blackoaks Lane. The officer found a muskrat sitting next to the door, which then ran away.

JAN. 25

Animal complaint. A resident reported an opossum living under the deck of their home in the 12500 block of 73rd Avenue. An officer advised the resident to trap and relocate the animal, and provided information on wildlife contacts.

MAPLE PLAIN

JAN. 29

Drugs. Two 17-year-old boys from Orono and Independence were cited for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and tobacco on Baker Park Road. Authorities contacted their parents, who picked them up. A 15-year-old boy had admitted smoking marijuana earlier and was taken home to his mother.

MEDINA

JAN. 22

Assist motorist. An officer observed a vehicle with its four-way hazard lights on at Hwy. 55 and Arrowhead Drive. The driver said her windshield wiper had broken, and the officer repaired it.

PLYMOUTH

JAN. 27

Theft. A handgun was stolen from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane.

JAN. 28

Drugs. A 40-year-old Fridley woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation at Highway 169 and 13th Avenue.

Robbery. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at BP Station, 3855 Plymouth Blvd. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash, took the cash and fled.

JAN. 29

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 3400 block of Medicine Lake Boulevard E. They arrested a 30-year-old New Hope man for obstructing the legal process.

RICHFIELD

FEB. 4

Drunken driving. An officer came upon a stalled vehicle with four flat tires at Penn Avenue and Interstate 494. The driver, a 24-year-old Farmington woman, was arrested for drunken driving and obstructing the legal process.

Assault. A 21-year-old Richfield man was cited for assault in the 7000 block of Oak Grove Boulevard.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.