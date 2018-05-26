COLOGNE

MAY 2

Warrant. A 20-year-old Cologne man was arrested on a warrant for drugs in the 200 block of Benton Street W.

Warrant. A 50-year-old Cologne woman was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support in the 400 block of Adams Avenue S.

INDEPENDENCE

APRIL 28

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a saddled horse with no rider that was running down the 700 block of Kuntz Drive. They located the rider, who told them that the horse had been spooked by two bedded-down deer. Both the rider and the horse were OK.

MAPLE GROVE

APRIL 23

Animal complaint. Officers responded to a report of several garter snakes in the backyard of a home in the 13900 block of 85th Place. They advised the homeowner to contact a pest control company.

MAPLE PLAIN

APRIL 26

Drunken driving. A 38-year-old Maple Plain woman was arrested for drunken driving in the parking lot of Rainbow Park, 1500 Rainbow Avenue. A bottle of wine was found under the driver's seat. She was released to her husband.

APRIL 29

Theft. Two purses were reported stolen from a garage sale at a home in the 5000 block of Bryant Street. Both items were recovered after it was determined that a neighbor helping with the sale had put them in his house.

MEDINA

APRIL 30

Theft. Flower pots were stolen from a grave in the 100 block of County Road 24. A 56-year-old Princeton man was cited for theft.

MAY 5

Animal complaint. A resident from the 1000 block of Oak Circle reported finding a cockatoo. He said he would look for the owner and keep the bird in the meantime.

MINNETRISTA

MAY 5

Theft. Jewelry valued at $25,000 was stolen from a home on Woodlawn Road.

RICHFIELD

MAY 2

Weapon. A 33-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle, carrying a weapon without a permit, giving police officers a false name, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and drug paraphernalia, and tampering with a motor vehicle, in the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue S. A 43-year-old Arden Hills man also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with a motor vehicle.

MAY 4

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue S. They cited a 58-year-old Victoria man for disorderly conduct.

MAY 5

Assault. A 25-year-old Richfield man was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly attempting to run over his girlfriend with a vehicle at 12th Avenue and 66th Street.

SHOREWOOD

MAY 3

Drunken driving. A 28-year-old Minnetrista man was arrested for drunken driving after he was stopped for speeding near Highways 7 and 41.

WACONIA

APRIL 28

Drugs. A 19-year-old Norwood Young America man was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving, following a traffic stop at Olive Street S. and 2nd Street E.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.