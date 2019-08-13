MILWAUKEE — A suburban Milwaukee mother is charged with child neglect after her two young children were found alone in a hot car outside a store.

Police say they responded to the parking lot of the Target store Saturday in West Allis after a woman saw the children in the car with the windows rolled up, observed one of them playing with a shaving razor in the back seat and called police.

The children, ages 2 and 4, were not seriously hurt.

A criminal complaint says it was 78 degrees outside and the car was parked in the sunlight. Twenty-seven-year-old Allison Andrade, of West Allis, is charged with child neglect, obstructing police and bail jumping. The complaint says Andrade gave police a false name when officers questioned her.

Andrade's attorney didn't immediately return a call for comment.