Glacier animal count

Wildlife officials in Montana are asking people who are traveling near Glacier National Park to report sightings of animals crossing the road. The Missoulian reported Monday that park officials and the U.S. Geological Survey want to know where animals are crossing Hwy. 2. Officials plan to use the data to help find locations for dedicated wildlife crossings and for other efforts to ease animals' migration between the park and the Flathead National Forest. Park wildlife biologist John Waller says officials are interested in sightings of rare animals like lynx, bears and wolverines as well as common animals like deer. Officials want to collect as much information as possible, including sightings from several years ago.

Associated Press

European heat wave

Record temperatures were set across Europe last week, including Paris, as the continent sweltered in what was its second heat wave this summer. Climate scientists warn this could become the new normal in many parts of the world. But temperate Europe — where air conditioning is rare — isn't equipped for the temperatures frying the region this week. So tourists frolicked in fountains to seek relief. Trains were canceled in Britain and France, and French authorities urged travelers to stay home. One by one, heat records are being broken across Europe. On Thursday afternoon the Paris area hit 106.9 degrees Fahrenheit, beating the previous record of 104.8 set in 1947. Authorities said the temperature was still rising, as a result of hot, dry air coming from northern Africa that's trapped between cold stormy systems. The Netherlands and Belgium also reported record heat. The Netherlands' meteorological institute said 104.7 F. was recorded Thursday in the municipality of Gilze Rijen, near the border with Belgium.

Associated Press

Disney gondolas coming up

An aerial lift system will begin transporting Disney-goers starting Sept. 29. Walt Disney World announced last week the opening date of the gondolas that will give visitors a bird's-eye view as they are transported to Epcot, Hollywood Studios and several resorts. The Disney Skyliner is made up of 300 gondolas that move at about 11 miles per hour, Disney has previously said. The typical ride will last from 5 to 15 minutes as gondolas rise from 15 feet up to about 60 feet in the air. Inside each, twin wooden benches can accommodate up to 10 people.

Orlando Sentinel

Stay clear of bison

At Yellowstone National Park, a large bison meandering on a grassy hillside abruptly changed course, thundering toward a group of people. In seconds, the powerful animal had reached a girl who was trying to outrun it. With a swift toss of its head, the charging bison catapulted her into the sky. The scene was captured in a 12-second video that serves as the latest reminder of the danger that can arise when people venture too close to wild animals. On Tuesday, the National Park Service confirmed that a 9-year-old girl from Odessa, Fla., was injured after a male bison tossed her into the air Monday afternoon near the Old Faithful Geyser area. Yellowstone is home to about 4,900 wild bison as well as a number of elk, wolves and bears. "According to witnesses, a group of approximately 50 people were within 5-10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes before eventually causing the bison to charge the group," the National Park Service said in a news release.

Washington Post