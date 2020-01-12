IRVINE, Calif. — Collin Welp came off the bench to score 18 points to lead UC Irvine to a 74-60 win over Hawaii on Saturday night.
Evan Leonard had 14 points for UC Irvine (9-8, 1-0 Big West Conference). Eyassu Worku added 13 points. Brad Greene had 13 points and 21 rebounds for the hosts.
Samuta Avea had 14 points for the Rainbow Warriors (10-6, 1-1). Eddie Stansberry added 11 points.
UC Irvine faces Cal State Fullerton on the road on Wednesday. Hawaii matches up against Cal Poly at home on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Lindholm leads Flames past Edmonton 4-3
Matthew Tkachuk hasn't scored lately, yet is finding other ways to help Calgary win.
Sports
Serena Williams breaks 3-year title drought at ASB Classic
Serena Williams broke a three-year title drought when she beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win the singles final at the ASB Classic.
Vikings
Titans shock Ravens...Niners rout Vikings...Baylor tops Kansas...Harden leads Rockets
Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards on 30 carries and threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis to lead the Tennessee Titans to a stunning 28-12 win over the Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff game at Baltimore. Ryan Tannehill threw for just 88 yards but had two scoring passes, including a 45-yard TD to Kalif Raymond. Lamar Jackson threw for 365 yards and ran for another 143, but he tossed two interceptions and lost a fumble in the Ravens' lowest-scoring output of the season.
Wolves
Bucks beat Trail Blazers 122-101 for third straight win
The Milwaukee Bucks have bigger goals than a 70-win season, though their star player isn't taking their phenomenal start for granted.
Wild
Merzlikins gets first shutout, Blue Jackets beat Vegas 3-0
It's only fitting Elvis Merzlikins earned his first career shutout at T-Mobile Arena.