COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kayla Wells scored 16 points, N'dea Jones grabbed 15 rebounds and No. 22 Texas A&M beat LSU 59-55 on Thursday night for the Aggies' eighth win in their last nine games.
Chennedy Carter added 15 points and Ciera Johnson chipped in 12 for Texas A&M (19-5, 8-3 SEC).
LSU built a 31-25 lead at halftime and extended the margin to 41-31 when Faustine Aifuwa buried a jumper with 6:13 left in the third quarter. The Tigers led 47-43 at the end of three but made just 4-of-16 shot attempts in the final stanza. Jones' layup with 3:45 left gave the Aggies a 52-51 lead they'd never surrender.
Khayla Pointer led LSU (14-9, 5-6) with 21 points, Aifuwa scored 12 with 11 rebounds and Ayana Mitchell finished with 12 boards as the Tigers outrebounded Texas A&M 44-35.
LSU saw its two-game win streak come to an end.
