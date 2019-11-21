A key House Democrat is calling on Wells Fargo to disclose the size of a potential problem with two of its popular checking accounts that may have left some customers confused about how to avoid fees.

The bank's Everyday Checking and Opportunity Checking accounts both include a $10 monthly charge except if the customer meets one of several conditions, including making 10 transactions a month. But some customers may not have realized ATM withdrawals didn't count toward those transactions.

Wells Fargo potentially collected "hundreds of millions of dollars" in fees from customers confused by the rules, Rep. Kate Porter, D-Calif., said in a letter Thursday to the bank's chief executive, Charles Scharf. Porter is a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

The bank provided "incomplete information over a span of multiple years" even though it knew some customers were "confused" by its policies, Porter said in letter to two of the banks regulators, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Trade Commission. The confusion led some customers to unexpectedly trigger more fees by overdrawing their accounts, she said.

Wells Fargo disclosed the potential problem last month in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The company said in its latest quarterly filing it is "reviewing certain past disclosures to customers regarding the minimum qualifying debit card usage required for customers to receive a waiver of monthly service fees on certain consumer deposit accounts."