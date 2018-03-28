ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Wells Fargo financial services company is moving 100 jobs from Aberdeen to cities in other states, including Minneapolis.
The American News reports the decision affects auto finance workers and those in student loan collections.
Company spokeswoman Staci Schiller says the move over the coming months is designed "to meet the needs of customers and the marketplace."
She says workers in Aberdeen who want to move with their jobs will be offered relocation assistance. Those who don't want to move will be given severance packages.
Other cities where jobs are being moved are in Arizona, Texas, North Carolina and Utah. The Aberdeen location is expected to close by the end of the year.
