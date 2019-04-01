The Wells Fargo Center in downtown Minneapolis is being sold for $315 million, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

The 57-story office tower, located at 90 S. 7th St. in the heart of the downtown commercial district, is being purchased by the Connecticut-based Starwood Capital Group, according to the source. The sale was expected to close Monday.

Starwood Capital, which is best known for creating Starwood Hotels & Resorts in the mid-90s, plans to renovate the office complex and add amenities. Starwood Capital wasn’t immediately available Monday morning for comment.

NWC Limited Partnership is the seller of the property, which is estimated to be valued at $267.5 million, according to Hennepin County records. NWC is a partnership involving global investment firm Blackstone and real estate company Hines, which also manages the property. A Hines representative at Wells Fargo Center declined to comment when asked about the sale.

NWC was represented by the Eastdil Secured team of Stephen Livaditis and Ken Glomb, the same team that recently represented building owners in the sales of SPS Tower, City Center, Capella Tower, T3, and the 9320 Excelsior Boulevard office building in Hopkins.

The purchase price breaks down to about $263 per square foot.

The Wells Fargo Center’s tenants include Wells Fargo, which has a bank branch in the building, investment firm Castlelake L.P., accounting company KPMG, law office Faegre Baker Daniels, and others.

