Strong Winds Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a number of Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings across the region in advance of strong winds expected on Tuesday. Wind Advisories (in light brown) will range from 20mph to 45mph, while winds in the High Wind Warning areas could range from 25mph to 60mph! It might be a good idea to secure any loose lawn furniture in these areas... too bad it's garbage day in my neighborhood.
Highest Peak Wind Gusts For Tuesday
The peak wind gusts expected on Tuesday could range from 40mph to 60mph on Tuesday. Keep in mind that the national weather service issues severe thunderstorm warnings when winds get up to 58mph.
Weather Outlook Tuesday
Tuesday will be a cool and windy day across the region with temperature only warming into the 30s and 40s, which willl be nearly -10F below average for the end of October. It'll feel a lot like November wind wind chill values only warming into the 30s - BRR!
Weather Outlook AM Tuesday to Midday Wednesday
The weather outlook from AM Tuesday to midday Wednesday looks fairly active across the region as a strong storm system swirls northeast. Strong winds and lingering showers will continue Tuesday, while winds subside a bit on Wednesday. It could be cold enough late Tuesday into Wednesday for a few wet snow flakes to mix in across parts of the region, but there won't be any major accumulations anywhere.
Forecast Storm Total From Monday to Tuesday
Monday was a very wet day across the region, but the storm isn't over just yet. Lingering showers will continue on Tuesday with rainfall totals approaching 1.5" to 2" across the region.
Twin Cities 7 Day
Here's a look at the 7 day forecast for the Twin Cities, which looks a bit chilly as we approach midweek with temps tumbling into the 40s by Tuesday. Our current storm system will blow through on Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and strong winds. There could be enough lingering cold air in place for a light rain/snow mix on Wednesday. Friday morning we could have the season's first frost in the Twin Cities Metro.
2 Weeks Until Daylight Saving Time
Believe it or not, we are only 2 weeks away until daylight saving time. This year it will occur on Sunday, November 3rd. The good news is that we will have more daylight in the morning, but less light when you get home from work and school. The sunset in the Twin Cities on Saturday, November 2nd is at 6PM, but on Sunday, November 3rd, it will be around 5PM. By the way, the earliest sunset in the metro is 4:31PM during the first couple of weeks of December.
Fall Colors Peaking!
One of my favorite things about fall is the the beautiful display of color that nature provides. Take a look that this picture that I snapped in my neighborhood on Sunday. Unfortunately, strong winds on Tuesday will have these beautiful colors raining to the ground much of the day.
MN Fall Color Update
According to the MN DNR, the latest fall color report suggests the northern half of the state are already passed peak, while the Twin Cities has yet to get into peak color. The fall colors will go fast, espeically with the expected strong winds on Tuesday. Enjoy the fall color while you can!
Typical Peak Color Across the State
According to the MN DNR, peak color typically arrives across the far northern part of the state in mid/late September, while folks in the Twin Cities see peak color around mid October. It's hard to believe, but the fall color is almost gone.
How Does Weather Effect the Leaves?
Did you know that weather has a big impact on the fall color? Weather conditions that are either too wet or too dry can lead to premature displays or even dull, muted color displays. The best weather would be a warm, wet summer that gives way to sunny, cool fall days. Read more below:
Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition - October 21st
"Eighty-nine percent of the corn crop was mature, 18 days behind last year and 10 days behind normal. Corn harvested for grain reached 11 percent, 17 days behind last year and 13 days behind the average. Corn harvested for silage reached 90 percent this week, 12 days behind average. Corn condition was rated 53 percent good to excellent, a slight improvement from the previous week. Nearly all soybeans have dropped their leaves, 6 days behind normal. Forty-two percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 2 weeks behind average. Soybean condition was rated 53 percent good to excellent, remaining steady when compared to the previous week."
Average First Frosts of the Season Nearing...
Looking back at the last 30 years of data at the MSP Airport, the average first frost (32F or colder) is October 12th. The Twin Cities got close on the 12th, but only dropped to 33F. The earliest frost was on September 20th back in 1991, but the latest was November 18th in 2016. Last year, our first frost was on October 11th.