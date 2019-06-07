In 2015, when the Walt Disney Co. unveiled plans to build monumental "Star Wars" lands at its California and Florida theme parks, a wave of euphoria washed over the planet. Bob Iger, Disney's chief executive, revealed at a fan convention that one ride would allow people to pilot the Millennium Falcon. Two men sitting near me started to weep with joy.

I felt emotional, too. For a different reason.

I am one of those purists who want Disney parks to remain unchanged. Correction: I want Disneyland to remain unchanged. Update the sprawling Walt Disney World in Florida as you like. Disneyland belongs to me — the wide-eyed 9-year-old who first visited in 1983 and made memories that the cynical 44-year-old still holds close to his heart.

I know Disneyland needs to evolve to stay relevant to new generations. I don't care.

So it was with some unease that I visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on May 20, the first day that preview crowds were allowed inside what Disney is calling Galaxy's Edge. The new area is the biggest expansion in the park's history. Engineers had to reroute the Disneyland Railroad and shorten the Rivers of America, where the original Mark Twain Riverboat sails in a quaint loop.

Galaxy's Edge will include two marquee rides — one of which, Rise of the Resistance, Disney describes as a "harrowing" visit to a Star Destroyer that includes a faceoff with Kylo Ren. There are workshops where you can build your own lightsabers ($199) and functioning droids ($99 and up). In a Disneyland first, alcohol will be sold inside Oga's Cantina, where a tequila-based Dabogah Slug Slinger goes for $15 and the space chardonnay is bright blue. Multiple restaurants serve "Star Wars"-themed food.

Oga’s Cantina bar, where alcohol is served, at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

To get inside Galaxy's Edge before June 23, visitors need a reservation in addition to park entry tickets — Disney anticipates beyond-capacity crowds. Even with a reservation, time inside the land will be limited to about four hours. No spots are left unless you can nab a room at one of three Disney-owned hotels, starting at about $500 a night. An almost-identical version of Galaxy's Edge will open at Disney World in Orlando on Aug. 29. No reservation system is planned for Florida.

I was able to visit during previews, a two-week testing period. I borrowed a family, or at least half of one, to join me: Connor Ennis, an editor at the New York Times, and one of his sons, Sam. It would be their first trip to Disneyland, and Sam just happened to be both a "Star Wars" fan and the perfect age — 9 years old.

It was sunny and 68 degrees on the day of our visit. Connor and Sam, having stayed overnight in Anaheim, arrived at Disneyland at 8 a.m. to explore the older areas. When I met up with them at noon, they were in line for the submarine voyage, a ride that first debuted in 1959. Sam deemed it fun but creaky.

"It's charming," I responded defensively.

We walked toward Galaxy's Edge, which is at the back of the park. Sam, who was wearing a Chewbacca T-shirt, could barely contain his excitement. "When do we get to build lightsabers?" he asked. "I want to do everything!"

Just then, all three of our jaws dropped in unison. Rock spires meant to resemble petrified sequoias towered before us. Stormtroopers clomped toward a stand selling Blue Milk, a frozen galactic beverage. The Millennium Falcon itself — 100 feet long — was cooling its jets just around the corner.

We had entered Black Spire Outpost, a trading village built on a dry riverbed on the planet of Batuu and the center of Galaxy's Edge. Sam spun in circles, unable to decide which direction was most exciting. Connor and I just stood there blinking as we tried to take it all in. In the dried "mud" beneath our feet were droid tracks. Black Spire had clearly seen some action; some of the brown walls were pocked with blaster marks.

Chewie himself even appeared.

"How often do you get to see Chewbacca?" Sam said with a giggle as the Wookiee bayed approval of his T-shirt.

I was struck by the way Disney had created an earthy yet otherworldly place that seemed to bridge everything in the "Star Wars" universe. Disney parks have traditionally offered passive experiences designed to celebrate — sit in a flying galleon on Peter Pan's Flight or soak in the merriment of It's a Small World. Galaxy's Edge is about role play: You are part of the action. One ride really does let you fly the Falcon. Disney has always called its employees cast members, but the 1,600 people hired to staff Galaxy's Edge go a step further — all of them, even the store cashiers, are Batuu residents who greet you by saying "bright suns" and stay in character when you ask a question.

"The sense of place they have created is unbelievable," Connor said. "I almost don't even care if there are rides."

What, no Luke?

That is Disney's hope too, at least at first. The ambitious Rise of the Resistance ride will not even open until later this year, because it isn't quite finished. That leaves only one high-capacity ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, operating in the initial months.

The stakes are high for Disney. The company is investing billions of dollars in new attractions, hotels and cruise ships. Projects like Galaxy's Edge are also designed to address the changing expectations of theme park customers. Sam's generation expects personalization and active participation.

"Star Wars" fans have their own likes and dislikes, as Disney learned the hard way with "The Last Jedi," the 2017 blockbuster. Many fans howled their disapproval over the story line. Some also took issue with "Solo: A Star Wars Story," last year. A third raft of negative headlines might prompt uncomfortable questions about Disney's handling of Lucasfilm, which it acquired in 2012.

Galaxy's Edge takes one major creative risk: The story of Black Spire Outpost is a new one set after the events of "The Last Jedi." So there will be no opportunity for visitors to meet Luke Skywalker. Ditto for Han Solo, Darth Vader and Yoda. All dead they are.

"We wanted to create the deepest level of immersion possible, and those stories have already all happened — people know, even if it's on a subconscious level, that they don't belong in them," said Margaret Kerrison, managing story editor for Galaxy's Edge. She added that Disney wanted to create an entirely new place to level the playing field. "Everyone is experiencing this for the first time, no matter the level of fandom," she said.

It worked well for our group. I'm a casual "Star Wars" fan. Connor placed himself higher up the scale, recalling the "Star Wars" action figures he had as a boy. Sam is a serious aficionado.

"When can we get lightsabers?" he asked again, this time as if his life depended on it.

To the workshop

Galaxy's Edge has nine stores offering roughly 700 items, almost none of which are available for purchase elsewhere. One of our favorite spots was a pet shop where you can "adopt" critters, including Porgs ($45), which chirp and flap their wings. "Twenty-five dollars is sort of my Porg limit," Connor said, choosing instead a snorting Puffer Pig ($17).

"Don't eat it," the shopkeeper said. "No promises," Connor replied.

As Sam had predicted, however, the lightsaber workshop was the retail showstopper.

The workshop is hidden next to the inventive Droid Depot, where guests can construct robot sidekicks by selecting parts off a moving conveyor belt. But inside the workshop something magical happens — a genuine how-did-they-do-that moment.

Flying the Millennium Falcon

We saved the Millennium Falcon simulator for last.

Lightsabers strapped to our backs, we walked into the ride building (err, Hondo Ohnaka's cargo depot) and snaked through the queue areas until we encountered old Hondo himself. As it turns out, Chewie lent him the Falcon in return for much-needed replacement parts and now Hondo needs flight crews — especially crews who won't ask too many questions about what kind of cargo they are transporting.

Aboard the starship, you hang out for a few minutes in the main hold, which looks identical to the Falcon from the films. We strapped ourselves into the pleasantly timeworn cockpit, which seats six and has dozens of working switches, blinking buttons and controls.

Each person is assigned one of three roles — pilot, gunner, flight engineer — and you are supposed to work as a team; if your group doesn't do a good job, the ship goes off course. It's like being inside an elaborate video game.

We did not do a good job. We smashed into other ships, which was actually a lot of fun, and crashed into a hole on a planet I didn't recognize. You definitely feel the bumps. "Daddy, face it," Sam said as we stumbled out, pleasantly dazed. "Your steering was garbage."

They laughed together. It was adorable.