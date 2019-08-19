'Weird Al' Yankovic

Having already played the fair grandstand a weirdly high number of times, Weird Al is coming back. Lest you still think he's just a funnyman, the accordion-squeezing, multifaceted musician is getting rather serious this time out and performing with a full orchestra on his Strings Attached Tour; because you haven't really heard "Eat It," "Smells Like Nirvana" or "Amish Paradise" until you've heard them with elaborate orchestral arrangements. (7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, grandstand, $31, etix.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider