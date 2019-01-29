NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein's lawyers say the movie mogul is not a sex trafficker, despite claims in a class-action lawsuit.

The lawyers in a court filing late Monday urged a New York judge to toss out civil claims by women that claim Weinstein tried to coerce sex in return for movie roles or career enhancement.

They say the women's lawyers are trying to stretch a law written to counteract modern-day slavery far beyond what Congress could have imagined.

Two New York federal judges already have ruled that the sex trafficking statute can be used in suits against Weinstein.

The written arguments were made by Weinstein attorneys Elior Shiloh (EH'-lee-uhr SHY'-loh) and Alan Dershowitz.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.