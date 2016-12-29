ANKENY, Iowa — Authorities say a 22-year-old man has died after a barbell slipped from his grasp and crushed his neck at a gym in central Iowa.
The accident occurred Monday morning at Elite Edge Transformation Center in Ankeny, about 10 miles north of Des Moines. A spokesman for the center, Mark Yontz, said Thursday that Kyle Thomson was bench-pressing 315 pounds when the barbell slipped.
Ankeny Fire Chief James Clack says the barbell fell on Thomson's neck. Clack says a fire ambulance took Thomson to a Des Moines hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Yontz says there were spotters watching Thomson on the bench.
According to KCCI-TV, East High School football coach Greg Schoon knew Thomson well.
“He was a big kid. That's weight I know he has handled before, so he probably didn't have a second thought. Or I have done it before. I will do it again. I'll be safe, but accidents happen, unfortunately,” said Schoon.
Iowa State University spokeswoman Annette Hacker says Thomson was a student there and lived in Pleasant Hill.
