The weight loss drug Belviq is being pulled from the market because of a slight increased risk of cancer.
The drug's maker, Japan’s Eisai Inc., said Thursday that it has agreed to voluntarily withdraw Belviq at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
However, the company said in a statement that it disagrees with the FDA’s interpretation of new data on the drug’s safety and still believes the drug's benefit outweighs any cancer risk.
The FDA also is warning patients to stop taking Belviq immediately and contact their doctor for advice on alternatives. The agency also is telling doctors to stop prescribing the drug.
