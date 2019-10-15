Minneapolis — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 15, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Others receiving votes: Farmington 1, Maple Grove 1, Woodbury 1.
Others receiving votes: Rochester Century 1.
Others receiving votes: Rocori 2, Zimmerman 1.
Others receiving votes: Minnewaska 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1, Pequot Lakes 1.
Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 3, Chatfield 2, Crosby-Ironton 1.
Others receiving votes: Browerville 3, Carlton-Wrenshall 1, Polk County West 1.
Others receiving votes: Ogilvie 6, Fertile-Beltrami 5, Grand Meadow 2, Mountain Iron-Buhl 1.