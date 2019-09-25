Minneapolis — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 25, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Others receiving votes: Rosemount 3, Farmington 1.

Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 4, Rogers 3, Coon Rapids 3, Rochester Century 3, Robbinsdale Cooper 1.

Others receiving votes: Marshall 8, Simley 7, Rocori 4, Mound-Westonka 1.

Others receiving votes: Mora 12, Aitkin 8, Breck 6, Fairmont 5, Minnewaska 4, Waseca 1.

Others receiving votes: Redwood Valley 9, Crosby-Ironton 7, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5, Triton 4, Pipestone 1, Medford 1, Maple Lake 1.

Others receiving votes: Randolph 3, Dawson-Boyd 2, Ada-Borup 1.

Others receiving votes: Grand Meadow 16, North Central 11, Mountain Iron-Buhl 10, Blackduck 6, Win-E-Mac 6, Fertile-Beltrami 2.