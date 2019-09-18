Minneapolis — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 18, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Others receiving votes: Eastview 4, Edina 2, Totino-Grace 1, White Bear Lake 1.

Others receiving votes: Minneapolis Southwest 3, Rochester Century 3, Rogers 2, Robbinsdale Cooper 1, Hastings 1.

Others receiving votes: Marshall 9, Simley 4, Jordan 2.

Others receiving votes: Melrose 10, Fairmont 8, New London-Spicer 7, Minnewaska 4, Breck 3, Waseca 2, Mora 1.

Others receiving votes: Pipestone 6, Concordia Academy-Roseville 5, St. Charles 5, Triton 2, Pelican Rapids 2, Crosby-Ironton 2, Chatfield 1, St. Agnes 1.

Others receiving votes: Braham 4.

Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 11, Ogilvie 9, Spring Grove 9, Hancock 7, North Central 4, Win-E-Mac 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 2.