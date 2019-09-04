Minneapolis — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 4, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Others receiving votes: Mounds View 7, White Bear Lake 7, Farmington 2, Shakopee 1.
Others receiving votes: Waconia 9, Chanhassen 9, Tartan 8, Cambridge-Isanti 7, Robbinsdale Cooper 5, Moorhead 4, Rochester Mayo 2, Spring Lake Park 2.
Others receiving votes: St. Anthony 12, Marshall 10, Mound-Westonka 6, Mankato East 6, Jordan 5, Hill-Murray 5, Albert Lea 4, Big Lake 3, Chisago Lakes 3, DeLaSalle 3, Rocori 3, Fergus Falls 2, Red Wing 1, Simley 1.
Others receiving votes: Minnewaska 11, Breck 11, Richfield 10, Mora 6, Pequot Lakes 5, Rockford 5, Stewartville 4, Luverne 4, Pine Island 3, Aitkin 2, Esko 2, East Grand Forks 1.
Others receiving votes: Blue Earth Area 7, St. Charles 6, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 5, Pillager 4, Crookston 4, Lewiston-Altura 4, Eden Valley-Watkins 1, LeSueur-Henderson 1.
Others receiving votes: Mahnomen 9, Martin County West 6, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 6, Adrian-Ellsworth 4, Red Lake 4, Goodhue 3, Red Lake County 3, Underwood 2, Upsala-Swanville 2, New York Mills 1.
Others receiving votes: LeRoy-Ostrander 8, Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 6, Cook County 5, Ely 4, Win-E-Mac 3, South Ridge 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 1, Fertile-Beltrami 1.