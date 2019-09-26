Drivers will have to contend with another weekend with freeway closures, including eastbound Interstate 94 in St. Paul’s Midway area as the Minnesota Department of Transportation finishes a resurfacing project.

A closure of southbound I-35W between downtown Minneapolis and the Crosstown, lane reductions on I-94 in Maple Grove and Rogers, and 24-hour shut down of the Lexington Avenue bridge over I-94 in St. Paul will challenge motorists.

Traffic-generating events include concerts Friday and Saturday night and a Sunday afternoon Wild hockey game at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and a Minnesota United game Sunday at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Blue Line trains won’t run between the 46th Street Station in Minneapolis and Terminal 2 at the MSP Airport from 6:45 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Buses will fill in.

Here is a roundup of this weekend’s bigger construction projects:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Southbound closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday between I-94 and Crosstown Hwy. 62. Ramps from northbound I-35W to 3rd Street and Washington Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Lane reductions in both directions from 43rd Street to I-94. Ramps closed from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W.

2. Hwy. 55: Ramp from westbound Hwy. 55 to 3rd Street and Washington Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

3. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin Avenue is single lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street is closed from LaSalle Avenue to 2nd Avenue S. and Portland to Park avenues.

St. Paul

4. I-94: Eastbound closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Hwy. 280 and Western Avenue.

5. Lexington Parkway: Bridge over I-94 closed from 3 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday.

East metro

6. Hwy. 120/Century Avenue in Maplewood: Closed between 27th and 34th streets until Nov. 1.

North metro

7 I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes.

8. I-35W and I-35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Lane closures in both directions on I-35 between the split and Hwy. 8. Southbound I-35 reduced to two lanes from Hwy. 97 to the I-35W/35E split, and I-35W and I-35E reduced to a single south of the split. Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split.

9. Bottineau Boulevard/County Road 81 in Brooklyn Park: Closed between 71st Avenue N. and Brooklyn Boulevard.

10. I-94 in Maple Grove and Rogers: Lane closures in both directions between Hwy. 241 and I-494 from 7 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday and resuming at 7 p.m. Sunday.

South metro

11. I-35W in Bloomington: Lane restrictions in both directions between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

12. I-494 in Mendota Heights: Westbound closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between I-35E and Hwy. 5.

13. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between 60th Street and County Road 26 until Nov. 1.

14. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Closed between Panama Avenue and Franklin Trail.

15. Rockford Road in Plymouth: Bridge over I-494 closed.

16. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.