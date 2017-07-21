Fans heading to this weekend’s Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest in St. Paul's Mears Park might not be the only ones singing the blues. Drivers on Hwy. 61 in Cottage Grove where a bridge project has the potential to spawn big backups might be, too.

On the sports scene, the Twins and Saints are home for weekend series. The Loons play Saturday afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium. Look for closures along the routes of the Selby-Mackubin and Sprint Bike races and Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue for Sunday’s Open Streets in Minneapolis.

Here is where you will encounter road construction:

Interstate 94 in Minneapolis and St. Paul

1. I-94 from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center: All vehicles over 9,000 pounds are prohibited from the Lowry Hill Tunnel which is reduced to two lanes in each direction with traffic sharing the eastbound lanes. The ramps from westbound 94 to westbound 394 and Hwy. 55 and from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 are closed. Lane restrictions between I-35W and Hwy. 252/Shingle Creek Parkway.

2. I-94 from St. Paul to Maplewood: Eastbound has the left lane set aside for through traffic while the far right lane is for drivers who want to access local streets. Lane and restrictions and ramp closures between Century Avenue and Mounds Boulevard.

Minneapolis

3. Cedar and Portland avenues: Closed between 28th and Lake streets.

4. 3rd Avenue S.: Single lane between 1st and 2nd streets Saturday and Sunday; lane closures on Washington Avenue between 3rd and 5th avenues S.

East Metro

5. Hwy. 51/Snelling Avenue in Falcon Heights: Single lane in each direction between Como Avenue and Hwy. 36.

6. I-35E in St. Paul: Lane restrictions in the vicinity of Shepard Road.

7. Hwy. 110 in Mendota Heights: Eastbound lanes closed between I-35E and I-494. Ramp from Hwy. 3/Robert Street to eastbound I-494 is closed through Monday. Lane closures on westbound Hwy 110 between I-35E and Sunfish Lane.

8. Hwy. 61 in Cottage Grove: The bridge over Innovation Road/County Road 19 will be closed. Traffic will be routed up and down exit and entrance ramps 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

9. Hwy. 95 in Afton: Southbound lanes between 15th and 21st streets.

North Metro

10. Eastbound 694 in Shoreview: Restricted to two lanes separated by a concrete barrier between Hwy. 10 and I-35E. The inside lane carries through traffic and drivers must continue east on I-694. The outside/right lane allows access to local streets and drivers must continue south on I-35E. Westbound traffic is down to two lanes. Ramp closures at Rice Street and Lexington Avenue.

11. I-35W at Hwy. 10 in Arden Hills: The ramps from westbound Hwy. 10 to northbound I-35W and northbound I-35W to County Road I are closed.

West Metro

12. Hwy. 169 in Edina and St. Louis Park: The Nine Mile Creek bridge between Bren Road and Lincoln Drive/5th Street is closed and the highway is single lane between I-394 and Excelsior Boulevard. The ramp from westbound I-394 to southbound Hwy. 169 is closed through October. Ramp from Medicine Lake Road to south Hwy. 169 is closed.

South Metro

13. 66th Street in Richfield: Closed to through traffic between Girard and Xerxes avenues S. The project extends from Xerxes Avenue on the west end to 16th Avenue South on the east end.

14. 86th Street in Bloomington: The overpass at I-35W is closed through October.

15. Hwy. 13 in Burnsville and Savage: Lane closures in both directions between Hwy. 169 and Washburn Avenue.

16. Hwy. 55 in Inver Grove Heights: Lane restrictions in the vicinity of Argenta Trail.