A ramp used by thousands of motorists in downtown Minneapolis will close Friday night and will put drivers on detour for 10 days.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will shut down the ramp from westbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 35W as part of the massive I-35W reconstruction project between downtown and 43rd Street. The ramp will close at 10 p.m. Friday and won’t reopen until Oct. 22.

In the northeast metro, southbound Interstate 35E from the Forest Lake split to County Road 96 through Hugo and Vadnais Heights is closed for concrete repair until 5 a.m. Monday. Meanwhile in the south metro a key route - westbound Crosstown Hwy. 62 between Hiawatha Avenue to Cedar Avenue - will be closed Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday.

In better news, all lanes of the Crosstown between Hwy. 100 and Interstate 494 will be open by Saturday and road work on Interstate 35W between northeast Minneapolis and Roseville will be wrapped up by Saturday morning.

Traffic generating events include a Minnesota Wild hockey game Saturday and a Rod Stewart concert Sunday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, a Minnesota United soccer game Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium and a Keith Urban show Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Vikings return home for a game Sunday against Arizona at US Bank Stadium



Here are other places drivers will see orange in the form of closures and detours.



Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Reduced to two southbound lanes from downtown to 43rd Street. Northbound is two lanes plus a MnPass lane up to 31st Street, then third general traffic lane open to 3rd Street. MnPass northbound open to 31st Street. This set up will be in place until late 2019. Ramps from northbound I-35W to 11th Street and 5th Avenue, and from 12th Street/4th Avenue to southbound closed.

2. Interstate 94: Reduced to two lanes between Chicago and Portland Avenues.

3. Hennepin Avenue S.: Closed from Lake to 36th streets.

4. NE. Broadway Street: Closed from Stinson Boulevard to Industrial Boulevard until late fall.

St. Paul

5. Wabasha Street: Wabasha Street closed from Plato Boulevard to Cesar Chavez Street.

6. Shepard Road: Closed from Randolph Avenue and Eagle Parkway from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

7. Hwy. 149/Smith Avenue: The High Bridge over the Mississippi River is closed until December. Closed from Mendota Heights Road to Hwy. 110 through late October.

North metro

8. Interstate 35 in Forest Lake: Southbound reduced to two lanes from Hwy. 8 to Hwy. 97. Northbound width restriction of 12 feet and periodic lane closures.

9. Interstate 35E in Hugo and Vadnais Heights: Southbound closed from the Forest Lake split to County Road 96 until 5 a.m. Monday.

10. Hwy. 10 in Elk River: Reduced to one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes between Waco Street and Upland Avenue.

11. Hwy. 610 in Maple Grove: Reduced to one eastbound lane between I-94 and Elm Creek Boulevard.

12.Interstate 35W in Blaine: Off-peak night time lane closures in both directions between Mounds View and Blaine.

South metro

13. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between County Road 26 and 60th Street and Hwys. 149 and 55.

14. 66th Street in Richfield: Closed to through traffic between Humboldt and Portland avenues S.

15. Interstate 35W in Bloomington: Alternating lane closures in both directions between Cliff Road and 106th Street daily. After 10 p.m. the freeway may be reduced to a single lane through 6 a.m. the following day.

16. Crosstown Hwy. 62: Westbound closed between Hiawatha and Cedar avenues from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.