The long-running construction project on I-94 between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center is heading into the home stretch, but motorists will encounter big inconveniences before things wind down for the season. Among them is this weekend's closure of the westbound lanes between I-394 and I-694.

Light-rail riders will have their own shut down to deal with from 3 a.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday. Blue Line trains will not run between Target Field Station and Franklin Avenue while Green Line trains will not run between Target Field and Stadium Village at the U of M. Buses following similar schedules as trains will fill in, but trips can take longer, Metro Transit said.

The post-Labor Day weekend serves up a Loons soccer game at TCF Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Vikings will play on Monday.

Interstate 94 in Minneapolis and St. Paul

1. I-94 from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center: Westbound closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday between I-394 and I-694. Drivers will be detoured west on I-394 and north on Hwy. 169. Eastbound lanes will remain open with lane restrictions between I-694 and I-394. The ramp from east I-94 to 4th Street is closed. Motorists are being detoured to 7th Street.

2. I-94 from St. Paul to Maplewood: Eastbound has one lane set aside for through traffic while one lane is for drivers who want to access local streets. Lane and restrictions and ramp closures between Century Avenue and Mounds Boulevard.

Minneapolis

3. Cedar and Portland avenues: Closed between 28th and Lake streets.

4. 5th Avenue S.: The ramps to northbound I- 35W and eastbound I-94 are closed. Fifth Avenue is closed between Franklin Avenue and E. 19th Street.

East Metro

5. Hwy. 110 in Mendota Heights: Westbound lanes closed between I-494 and I-35E through early fall.

6. Hwy. 95 in Afton: Southbound lanes closed between 15th and 21st streets.

7. Hwy. 61 in Cottage Grove: The County Road 19/Innovation Road overpass is closed.

8. Hwy. 5 in St. Paul: Both directions at Payne Avenue reduced to two lanes. Payne Avenue is closed between E. 7th Street and Woodward Avenue.

9. Hwy. 149/Smith Avenue in St. Paul: The High Bridge is closed until December 2018.

10. Hwy. 51/Snelling Avenue in Roseville: Single lane from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday between County Road C and County Road C2. Lane restrictions south of Hwy. 36, too.

11. I-35E in White Bear Lake: MnPASS lane closed from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Sunday between County Road E and County Road 96.

North Metro

12. Eastbound 694 in Shoreview: Restricted to two lanes separated by a concrete barrier between Hwy. 10 and I-35E. The inside lane carries through traffic and drivers must continue east on I-694. The outside/right lane allows access to local streets and drivers must continue south on I-35E. Westbound traffic is down to two lanes. Ramps to and from Victoria Street to east I-694 are closed.

13. I-35W at Hwy. 10 in Arden Hills: Ramps from west Hwy. 10 to north I-35W and north I-35W to County Road I are closed.

14. Hwy. 10 in Elk River: Intermittent lane closures between Waco Street and Joplin Street.

15. Hwy. 97 in Forest Lake: No access to and from Hwy. 97 at 11th Street. Single lane on Hwy. 97 from Goodview Avenue to Harrow Avenue.

West Metro

16. Hwy. 169 in Edina and St. Louis Park: Closed between Bren Road and Lincoln Drive/5th Street and single lane between I-394 and Excelsior Boulevard. Ramps at Bren Road are closed. The ramp from west I-394 to south Hwy. 169 is closed.