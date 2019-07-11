Downtown Minneapolis commuters who ride the light-rail may want to get an early start on Friday and Monday mornings. Blue and Green Line trains are expected to be more full than usual as thousands head for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Youth Gathering at U.S. Bank Stadium and the Minneapolis Convention Center.

“You may experience longer wait times and some delays at all stations during the mornings of Friday, July 12 and Monday, July 15,” Metro Transit advised in an alert.

On the roads, projects in the west, south and east metro will hamper travel on Interstate 494. The biggest disruption will be through Plymouth and Maple Grove where both directions of the freeway will be closed between I-394 and the I-94/494/694 interchange for the Rockford Road bridge demolition. Expect extra traffic in downtown Minneapolis due to the Basilica Block Party Friday and Saturday, and near stadiums: the Saints are home Friday through Sunday at CHS Field, the Lynx play Sunday evening at Target Center and Minnesota United has a game Saturday night at Allianz Field.

Here is where you will find major road work:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Reduced to two southbound lanes between Interstate 94 and 43rd Street and two northbound lanes plus a MnPass lane up to 31st Street. Ramps closed from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin Avenue is single lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street is closed between Hennepin Avenue and 2nd Avenue S.

East metro

3. I-94 in Oakdale and Woodbury: Westbound I-94 closed at the I-694/494 interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. At other hours, alternating lane closures in both directions on I-94 at the I-694/I-494 junction. Ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound I-494 and southbound I-694 to eastbound I-94 closed.

4. I-494 in Woodbury and South St. Paul: Westbound I-494 reduced to two lanes between Bailey Road and Hwy. 61, and three lanes between Hwy. 61 and 7th Avenue. Eastbound will be down to two lanes between 7th Avenue and Hwy. 61.

5. I-494 in Mendota Heights and Sunfish Lake: Westbound reduced to one lane between Hwy. 62 and Dodd Road from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Monday morning.

6. Hwy. 95 in Denmark Township: Both directions closed between County Road 22 and Hwy. 61 until Sept. 2.

North metro

7. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between Hwy. 10 in Mounds View and County Road E2 in Arden Hills. Additional periodic lane closures between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes. Ramps from southbound I-35W to County Road I and eastbound Hwy. 10 closed.

8. I-35W and I-35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split until fall. Lane closures in both directions between the split and Hwy. 8.

9. Hwy. 10 in Mounds View: Eastbound reduced to a single lane between I-35W to County Road 96 until Sept. 2.

10. Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center: Single lane in both directions between 49th and 55th avenues N. Ramps from Hwy. 100 to Brooklyn Boulevard is closed.

South metro

11. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane restrictions in both directions between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

12. I-494 in Bloomington: The ramp from westbound I-494 to Normandale Boulevard is closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

13. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Both directions closed between 60th Street and County Road 26 until Nov. 1.

14. France Avenue in Edina: Bridge over Hwy. 62 closed, but scheduled to reopen Monday.

West metro

15. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Both directions closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.

16. I-494 in Plymouth and Maple Grove: Both directions closed at Rockford Road.